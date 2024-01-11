Michigan football's former four-star WR Darrius Clemons enters transfer portal

The dust has officially started to settle on Michigan football’s national championship as moves are beginning to be made for next season.

The first dominos to fall after U-M’s 34-13 victory over Washington were wide receivers Darrius Clemons and Jake Thaw, who have both entered the transfer portal. Clemons was a top 150 recruit and the state of Oregon's top-rated player coming out of Portland in 2021 per 247Sports composite rankings, however he never quite caught on in Ann Arbor.

Michigan wide receiver Darrius Clemons makes a catch against East Carolina defensive back TyMir Brown during the second half of U-M's 30-3 win on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Michigan Stadium.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound wideout caught four passes for 40 yards in 18 games across two seasons, that includes three catches for 33 yards this season and a career-best performance at Nebraskaa, where he caught two passes for 29 yards.

There does appear to be room opening up in the wide receiver ranks with Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson both headed to the NFL draft, however the top two incumbents figure to be rising senior Tyler Morris and rising sophomore Semaj Morgan. Fellow rising sophomores Frederick Moore and Karmello English could also figure into the mix, as could spring practice standout Payton O’Leary.

Thaw, 6-1 and 192 pounds played in 15 games on special teams as a senior this season. He may now be most known for his muffed punt near the goal line against Alabama in the final minute of the Rose Bowl, though it should be highlighted he was able to recover the loose ball and avert disaster.

“I don’t look at the recovery aspect of it,” Thaw told reporters at team media day prior to the national championship. “That play’s probably gonna stick with me forever, and not in a good way. I do appreciate the people who have kind of spun it in a positive way, but I look at it all in the negative of what I should’ve done.

A Westport, Connecticut, native, Thaw had 11 fair catches and fielded 16 punts for 111 return yards this year.

Michigan wide receiver Jake Thaw runs back a punt against Purdue during the second half of Michigan's 41-13 win on Saturday, Nov 4, 2023, in Ann Arbor.

"For those that have kept unwavering support — thank you. And for those that have not, I understand," Thaw posted on social media. "I made the biggest two mistakes of my life on the biggest stage, and I won’t ever forgive myself. I’ll always love and cherish @UMichFootball and this fanbase. Go Blue."

In another post Thaw wrote he has three years of eligibility remaining and his recruitment was "wide open." Last month, running back CJ Stokes and defensive back Cam Calhoun announced their decisions to enter the portal.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's Darrius Clemons, Jake Thaw enter transfer portal