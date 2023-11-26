How Michigan football rallied around captain Zak Zinter's injury: 'It was spiritual'

There was no specific postgame update on Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter, but acting coach Sherrone Moore's tone implied the worst had been avoided following Michigan's 30-24 victory over Ohio State.

"Just got off the phone with his mom, I think we got some positive news," Moore said. "So he'll heal and he'll be ready to go down the road some day."

Zinter, a fifth-year senior and captain, was carted off the field in the third quarter after he suffered a gruesome injury when an Ohio State player was blocked into his left leg. A second-team academic All-American last season, Zinter opted to return for an extra season at U-M and had been seen by some as a late first round pick in recent mock drafts.

The 6-foot-6, 322-pound guard had appeared in 44 games (41 starts) prior to Saturday and was not only a consensus first team All-Big Ten lineman last year, but trending toward All-American status this season.

Michigan offensive lineman Zak Zinter waves to the crowd as he is carted off the field due to a lower-leg injury during the second half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

"It was extremely difficult; when you're around a player for four years, or these guys in general, you don't want to see anyone get hurt in anyway," Moore said. "It was hard. Especially a kid of his caliber on and of the field. More so off the field. Just such a great student, athlete person."

The entire game came to a stop for nearly 10 minutes as a medical cart came to the field for the Massachusetts native. His parents also came down to the field and Ohio State coach Ryan Day even went up the tunnel to console his parents, per OSU's broadcast.

He was taken to the hospital or further evaluation and though U-M's players were elated postgame, they were somber when thinking of their friend and leader and clearly still shaken about what had happened.

"I haven't had a chance to talk to him," said quarterback J.J. McCarthy. "But I looked back and Zak was screaming, Karsen (Barnhart) was holding his foot as it was just like, you know (gestures hand in broken position). It was a sight that you don't want anyone to see.

Michigan football staff checks on the injury to offensive lineman Zak Zinter during the second half against Ohio State at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

"But at that moment, seeing the look in everybody's eyes, seeing them rally together, there was something bout it, it was spiritual honestly. It was a different drive after that happened."

The game was tied, 17-17, in the third quarter when Zinter's injury occurred. Prior to that point, the longest rush of the day was 20 yards on a read-option by reserve quarterback Alex Orji.

However on the first play after Zinter's injury, once Barnhart moved from right tackle to guard and Trente Jones took over on the outside, Blake Corum ripped off a 22-yard touchdown rush and then flashed a '6' and a '5' with his hands to the camera to represent Zinter's No. 65.

"You know Zak's my guy, he's another guy that came back with unfinished business," Corum said. "Seeing him go down the last game hurt is very emotional, seeing what he was going through down on the ground. But we came together.

"We came together, knew what we had to do for him and very next play 'boom', we just went up. So I know he's going to come back better than ever. One of the best guards in the nation, it's tough to lose aa piece like that, but I believe in my guys, I believe they're ready and the next man's ready to step up. But I'm praying for Zak."

