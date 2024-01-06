Michigan football practice observations: Rayshaun Benny still out in Houston

HOUSTON — For the second time in a week, Michigan football prepared for a College Football Playoff game in a domed NFL stadium with a large glass roof.

Just days after U-M hosted its final practice in preparation for the Rose Bowl at the Chargers' and Rams' SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, it hosted its first practice in Texas for Monday’s championship game vs. No. 2 Washington (14-0) at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium.

That’s also where the title tilt will be held as the Wolverines got used to the field for the first time Saturday afternoon, shortly after players and coaches had finished up media day at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Michigan players warm up during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

“Take away some deeps, break on that quarterback and drive those flares in space,” linebackers coach Rick Minter hollered as he put his unit through a series of drills in which they dropped back before a coach pointed a specific direction to break, as if they were running in front of a receiver to make an interception. “Catch the ball, secure!”

The main observation from a practice that was intended to be as vague as possible?

Defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny was nowhere to be seen during the portion of Michigan practice available to media. He is in Houston with the team, a U-M spokesman confirmed, just not on the practice field.

Benny, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound redshirt sophomore, suffered a lower body injury early in the semifinals against Alabama; he was helped off the field without putting any weight on his right side.

Benny did not return and he left the locker room on crutches, his foot and ankle in a cast that went up to the midpoint of his calf. It's unknown whether the Oak Park alumnus, who had 27 tackles (including 5½ for loss and one sack), will miss the game, but it seems likely.

Another setback on New Year's Day? Safety Makari Paige suffered a lower body injury and was not on the field for the final few series. On Saturday, though, Paige was on the field, going through drills.

Michigan players warm up during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The team was not in pads, so most of what was seen was walkthrough speed, or slightly above, but Paige was a part of it.

“You’ll see me on Monday,” he told the Free Press at media day. “I don’t want to disclose it, but no problems.”

The 6-foot-4 208-pound West Bloomfield alumnus is one of a handful of U-M athletes with a decision to return for next season or hit the NFL draft. He has 38 tackles, two passes defended and a fumble recovery on the year.

Finally, Mason Graham told some reporters after the Rose Bowl that he slightly aggravated a lower body injury; he downplayed that injury Saturday. His foot had a compression wrap, but he didn't divulge any details beyond the daily improvement he's feeling with treatment.

Michigan players include defensive lineman Mason Graham (55) warms up during open practice at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024.

"Feels better," Graham said. "During the game, it got a little messed up, but I'll be good."

Graham, a 6-foot-3, 318-pound sophomore, was named first-team All-Big Ten by coaches and a second-team All-American (by The Sporting News) as one of the Big Ten's most dominant interior linemen.

Despite missing two games with a broken thumb, and then playing with a club on his hand, Graham recorded 32 tackles, including 7½ for loss, three sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Other than Benny, Graham, Paige, senior offensive lineman Zak Zinter (broken tibia, fibula) and freshman defensive back DJ Waller Jr. (undisclosed), the Wolverines are healthy.

