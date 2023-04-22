Michigan football offers under-the-radar 2025 safety from North Carolina

There’s flying under the radar, then there’s completely off the radar. Sometimes, it takes a handful of schools to notice a player, even in a territory such as the SEC/ACC footprint, before they start to truly garner attention. Such is the case for one of Michigan football’s latest offers, which it extended on Friday.

Hailing from Asheville (N.C.) School, 2025 safety Justin Rowe didn’t even have a 247Sports profile until Friday, but he does report a handful of offers from big-time schools. On Friday, he suddenly jumped onto the scene with three offers: Virginia Tech, Missouri — and yes — the Wolverines offered the 6-foot-3, 205-safety.

Check out his highlights below:



Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire