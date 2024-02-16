Michigan football moves quickly to hire new defensive backs coach

Michigan football appeared to have its new defensive backs coach in a familiar face in former assistant Stephen Adegoke. Adegoke had agreed to come back to Ann Arbor before ultimately being lured to remain in the NFL by the Houston Texans, where he became the safeties coach a year ago.

The Wolverines moved quickly to find his replacement, it seems, poaching a current college defensive coordinator to fill the position.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, the maize and blue have hired Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan to take over the Wolverines secondary, as he’s expected to be hired as the new defensive backs coach.

Michigan is hiring Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan as defensive backs coach, sources tell @247Sports. Morgan impressed Michigan during the interview process and came recommended from ex-Michigan DC Jesse Minter, whom he worked with at Vanderbilt.… pic.twitter.com/rYiiXy4O8M — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2024

Morgan was a two-year defensive coordinator for the Ragin’ Cajuns and is a former Louisiana safety who departs his alma mater for Ann Arbor. In the Sun Belt, the Ragin’ Cajuns were 75th nationally in total defense last season and were 50th the prior year. They were 51st and 56th in pass defense the past two years, as well, with Louisiana having giving up over 300 yards just twice last season.

Familiar with the scheme, Morgan previously coached at Vanderbilt under former Michigan football defensive coordinator Jesse Minter.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire