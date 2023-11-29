Michigan football moves up to No. 2 in latest College Football playoff ranking

Not to anyone's surprise, Michigan football has an inside track to the four-team tournament to decide a national champion.

Michigan (12-0, 9-0 Big Ten) moved up to No. 2 in the penultimate 2023 College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. U-M vaulted into the spot previously held by Ohio State after beating the Buckeyes, 30-24, in a hotly-contested battle to determine the Big Ten East championship.

It was the third consecutive time the two teams met in the final week as top-5 teams, and the third straight year Michigan came out on top. The Wolverines also moved up to No. 2 behind Georgia in the CFP poll the past two years after beating Ohio State. They settled there both years for the playoff after winning the Big Ten championship.

The win secured Michigan a spot in the Big Ten championship game against No. 16 Iowa, who finished with a 10-2 record in the Big Ten West despite ranking last in the country in total offense (246.3 yards per game) and 121st out in scoring (18 points per game). The Hawkeyes are coming off a 13-10 victory over Nebraska thanks to a last-second field goal.

Georgia (12-0, 8-0 SEC) remained as the top ranked team after beating Georgia Tech, 31-23. The Bulldogs, looking to pull off the first official three-peat since Minnesota in the 1930s, play No. 8/XX Alabama (11-1, 8-0 SEC) in the SEC championship on Saturday.

Washington (12-0, 9-0 Pac-12) also slid up one spot to No. 3 after surviving a close scare against Washington State for the school’s first undefeated season since 1991. The Huskies escaped with a field goal as time expired to take down the in-state rival, 24-21.

Washington will square off again with No. 5 Oregon (11-1, 8-1 Pac-12), who they beat, 36-33, in the regular season, in the Pac-12 championship on Friday in a de-facto playoff quarterfinal.

Florida State (12-0, 9-0 ACC) moved up to No. 4 by beating in-state rival Florida, 24-15, last week with backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker. FSU will face No. 14 Louisville in the ACC championship looking to secure its first playoff berth since 2014.

Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) slid down to No. 6 with the loss to Michigan and has to sit at home during championship week praying for a miracle to jump back in the playoff picture, as it did last season.

Texas, sitting at No. 7, is the other team in play for a playoff berth with a little help this weekend. The Longhorns (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) take on No. 18 Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship and hold one of the best non-conference wins in the country with a triumph over Alabama on the road in September.

Alabama, Missouri and Penn State round out the top 10. The Crimson Tide has a chance to jump into the playoff picture with a win over Georgia.

College Football Playoff Top 25

Georgia (12-0) Michigan (12-0) Washington (12-0) Florida State (12-0) Oregon (11-1) Ohio State (11-1) Texas (11-1) Alabama (11-1) Missouri (10-2) Penn State (10-2) Mississippi (10-2) Oklahoma (10-2) LSU (9-3) Louisville (10-2) Arizona (9-3) Iowa (10-2) Notre Dame (9-3) Oklahoma State (9-3) NC State (9-3) Oregon State (8-4) Tennessee (8-4) Tulane (11-1) Clemson (8-4) Liberty (12-0) Kansas State (8-4)

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football up to No. 2 in College Football Playoff rankings