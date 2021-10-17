Michigan football moves up in AP Top 25 Week 8 poll

Isaiah Hole
·2 min read
Michigan football didn’t play a game this past week, but it managed to move up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Would it do the same in the AP Top 25?

There was sure to be some movement, considering No. 2 Iowa lost to previously unranked Purdue. The Boilermakers’ upset win meant that it moved into the No. 25 slot, despite having two losses — to Notre Dame and Minnesota.

In the latest AP Top 25, Michigan football didn’t just move up one spot as it had in the coaches poll, it moved up two, leapfrogging No. 7 Penn State, despite the Nittany Lions also being on bye this week. Ohio State is No. 5 and Michigan State moved up to No. 9.

Rankings

Rank

School

Pvs

Pts

1.

Georgia (7-0)

1

1,575

2.

Cincinnati (6-0)

3

1,483

3.

Oklahoma (7-0)

4

1,434

4.

Alabama (6-1)

5

1,393

5.

Ohio State (5-1)

6

1,252

6.

Michigan (6-0)

8

1,214

7.

Penn State (5-1)

7

1,116

8.

Oklahoma State (6-0)

12

1,082

9.

Michigan State (7-0)

10

1,076

10.

Oregon (5-1)

9

1,054

11.

Iowa (6-1)

2

1,048

12.

Ole Miss (5-1)

13

879

13.

Notre Dame (5-1)

14

763

14.

Coastal Carolina (6-0)

15

736

15.

Kentucky (6-1)

11

723

16.

Wake Forest (6-0)

16

629

17.

Texas A&M (5-2)

21

536

18

NC State (5-1)

22

485

19.

Auburn (5-2)

NR

397

20.

Baylor (6-1)

NR

378

21.

SMU (6-0)

23

358

22.

San Diego State (6-0)

24

284

23.

Pitt (5-1)

NR

177

24.

UTSA (7-0)

NR

104

25.

Purdue (4-2)

68

Others receiving votes

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

