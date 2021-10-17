Michigan football moves up in AP Top 25 Week 8 poll
Michigan football didn’t play a game this past week, but it managed to move up in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Would it do the same in the AP Top 25?
There was sure to be some movement, considering No. 2 Iowa lost to previously unranked Purdue. The Boilermakers’ upset win meant that it moved into the No. 25 slot, despite having two losses — to Notre Dame and Minnesota.
In the latest AP Top 25, Michigan football didn’t just move up one spot as it had in the coaches poll, it moved up two, leapfrogging No. 7 Penn State, despite the Nittany Lions also being on bye this week. Ohio State is No. 5 and Michigan State moved up to No. 9.
List
Rankings
Rank
School
Pvs
Pts
1.
Georgia (7-0)
1
1,575
2.
Cincinnati (6-0)
3
1,483
3.
Oklahoma (7-0)
4
1,434
4.
Alabama (6-1)
5
1,393
5.
Ohio State (5-1)
6
1,252
6.
Michigan (6-0)
8
1,214
7.
Penn State (5-1)
7
1,116
8.
Oklahoma State (6-0)
12
1,082
9.
Michigan State (7-0)
10
1,076
10.
Oregon (5-1)
9
1,054
11.
Iowa (6-1)
2
1,048
12.
Ole Miss (5-1)
13
879
13.
Notre Dame (5-1)
14
763
14.
Coastal Carolina (6-0)
15
736
15.
Kentucky (6-1)
11
723
16.
Wake Forest (6-0)
16
629
17.
Texas A&M (5-2)
21
536
18
NC State (5-1)
22
485
19.
Auburn (5-2)
NR
397
20.
Baylor (6-1)
NR
378
21.
SMU (6-0)
23
358
22.
San Diego State (6-0)
24
284
23.
Pitt (5-1)
NR
177
24.
UTSA (7-0)
NR
104
25.
Purdue (4-2)
68
Others receiving votes
Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1