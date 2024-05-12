Advertisement

Michigan football misses out on high-profile transfer target to Big Ten school

isaiah hole
·1 min read

Michigan football hasn’t been particularly active in the transfer portal this offseason, but where it has, it’s been quite specific.

The Wolverines have only brought in a handful of transfers, ranging from Northwestern guard Josh Priebe, Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham, prodigal son Amorion Walker (who had left Ann Arbor for Ole Miss before coming back again), wide receiver C.J. Charleston, and kicker Dominic Zvada. But the maize and blue had hoped to bring in players like Kent State defensive tackle C.J. West, only to see him pledge to Indiana.

One of the big targets this spring has been former Texas Longhorns cornerback Terrance Brooks, who was slated to visit Ann Arbor next week. However, he didn’t make it that far, having committed to Illinois on the heels of his visit to Champaign.

Cornerback is a position of need after DJ Waller’s departure. While there are options to play there this year (Jyaire Hill and Ja’Den McBurrows are options), building out a deeper rotation has been in Michigan’s best interests.

With Brooks off the board, it’s unclear if the Wolverines will keep searching for another corner. But for the moment, the roster appears set.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire