Michigan football misses out on high-profile transfer target to Big Ten school

Michigan football hasn’t been particularly active in the transfer portal this offseason, but where it has, it’s been quite specific.

The Wolverines have only brought in a handful of transfers, ranging from Northwestern guard Josh Priebe, Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham, prodigal son Amorion Walker (who had left Ann Arbor for Ole Miss before coming back again), wide receiver C.J. Charleston, and kicker Dominic Zvada. But the maize and blue had hoped to bring in players like Kent State defensive tackle C.J. West, only to see him pledge to Indiana.

One of the big targets this spring has been former Texas Longhorns cornerback Terrance Brooks, who was slated to visit Ann Arbor next week. However, he didn’t make it that far, having committed to Illinois on the heels of his visit to Champaign.

BREAKING: Former Texas CB Terrance Brooks has Committed to Illinois, he tells @on3sports The 6’0 190 CB totaled 20 Tackles, 3 INT, & 6 PD in 2023 Was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (per On3) Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining https://t.co/KZu05GEI70 pic.twitter.com/uWF5IimYaK — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 12, 2024

Cornerback is a position of need after DJ Waller’s departure. While there are options to play there this year (Jyaire Hill and Ja’Den McBurrows are options), building out a deeper rotation has been in Michigan’s best interests.

With Brooks off the board, it’s unclear if the Wolverines will keep searching for another corner. But for the moment, the roster appears set.

