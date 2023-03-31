Michigan football lands Jadyn Davis, five-star QB for class of 2024

There's a new heir-apparent to J.J. McCarthy as the Michigan football quarterback of the future.

On Friday, the Wolverines landed five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis, the No. 4 overall quarterback according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, who also held offers from, Tennessee, Ohio State, Penn State and North Carolina and Alabama among others.

Davis, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, made his announcement on ESPN's "SportsCenter," like two of U-M's recent five-star recruits before him; Jabrill Peppers and Rashan Gary.

"It is my great honor to announce for the next 3-4 years I will be committing to the University of Michigan," said an emotional Davis, as he put on a hat with a block M. "Michigan did a great job recruiting my whole family.

"Me and coach Harbaugh have a great relationship. He was recruiting me and I think it shows when the head coach has a one-on-one relationship with the quarterback."

Outside of McCarthy (who was rated No. 25 overall in the class of 2021, Davis is three spots behind that at No. 28) Davis is the highest rated U-M quarterback recruit out of high school since five-star Ryan Mallett (No. 5 overall) in 2007.

Now 17, Davis received his first offers when he was 13. Alabama and Georgia were among the first.

Davis completed 72.5% of his passes (221-for-305) for 3,425 yards and 43 touchdowns his junior season. The pro-style quarterback led Providence Day to the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I state championship and was named Gatorade North Carolina Player of the Year as well as North Carolina's Mr. Football.

U-M has used its momentum created by consecutive wins over rival Ohio State to swing key high school players, like Davis.

The Buckeyes made a late push for Davis after Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 rated QB in the class of 2024 and son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, decommitted from Ryan Day's program in mid-December, but the Wolverines held on.

It's a massive win not only for Harbaugh, but offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell after the staff had recently swung and missed on two top local QB targets.

The Wolverines failed to land Detroit King's Dante Moore (rated No. 5 overall player in the class of 2023) who committed to Oregon before he signed with UCLA. U-M also struck out with Saline's CJ Carr (the fifth-ranked QB in 2024), grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

Moments before Davis announced his school of choice, he said he chose to commit now so there would be time to build a class around him.

"I’m a guy that’s going to walk in, help build this class...and make it the No. 1 recruiting class in the country," he said. "Shoutout to blue nation. I'm loving everything about being a Wolverine and I can't wait to get up there and earn my job."

Harbaugh now appears to have his guy, as Michigan with 10 commits (one five-star and six four-stars) is ranked the No. 3 ranked Class of 2024 behind only Georgia and LSU. Ohio State is seventh.

