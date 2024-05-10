Michigan football to host elite Texas transfer

Michigan football hasn’t been as active in the transfer portal this cycle as last, instead acting as a sniper instead of taking in a larger quantity of eligible vagabonds.

Last year, the Wolverines got a ton of big names via the portal: LaDarius Henderson, Josaiah Stewart, Drake Nugent, Myles Hinton, AJ Barner, Jack Tuttle, Ernest Hausmann, and Josh Wallace. This year, the maize and blue brought in Josh Priebe, Jaishawn Barham, Dominic Zvada, and C.J. Charleston, but are looking to add some depth at some key positions.

One piece was Amorion Walker, the Michigan cornerback who had converted from wide receiver. He transferred to Ole Miss but transferred back after spring ball. Walker could play either side of the ball, but given that the Wolverines need wide receiver help, it would stand to reason that Michigan would seek out more cornerback depth.

Enter Terrance Brooks, the former Texas cornerback who was originally committed to Ohio State before flipping to the Longhorns. Last season for UT, Brooks had 20 tackles and three interceptions and showed incredible growth going from his first to second year.

According to 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Brooks will visit Ann Arbor next week to see what Sherrone Moore and company have to offer.

Ex-Texas cornerback Terrance Brooks is set to visit Michigan next week, sources tell @247Sports. Brooks, who is visiting Illinois this weekend, is a former top-85 overall recruit and was honorable mention All-Big 12 for Texas last season. Had three interceptions last year.… pic.twitter.com/IN3Q7w044R — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 10, 2024

As a target in the transfer portal, Brooks is rated No. 106 overall and the 11th-best cornerback. Michigan has need for more cornerback depth with projected starter DJ Waller unexpectedly transferring to Kentucky. While Jyaire Hill figures into the mix to start opposite Will Johnson, Michigan hasn’t been shy about looking for more established options to shore up any potential lapses at any position group — hence bringing in Josh Wallace a year ago.

Of course, it would also add to the storylines in Week 2 when Michigan hosts Texas for the first-ever regular season matchup between the two storied programs.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire