Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh suspended again

After more than a few weeks of the Big Ten doing an investigation, Ohio State’s main rival, Michigan, now knows of its punishment for the stealing signs allegation.

Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will be allowed to continue to coach his team, but not on game days. the Big Ten released a statement on the punitive damages for violation of the league’s sportsmanship policy and will prohibit Jim Harbaugh from being on the sideline until the conclusion of the regular season.

It is a big blow for Michigan, especially considering they are going on the road to face Penn State in top 10 matchup this weekend. The long term also means that Harbaugh will not be on the sidelines against the Buckeyes either.

Big Ten Conference Announces Violation of Sportsmanship Policy by University of Michigan Football Program https://t.co/Mvrz6M6j48 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 10, 2023

The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach points out that this may not be the only sanctions against Michigan. She posted on social media that the Big Ten may not be done with its disciplinary actions as more information is uncovered.

The Big Ten says it may impose additional disciplinary actions as more information is received over the course of the NCAA investigation: pic.twitter.com/X1BjYUUJQD — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 10, 2023

This is the second time Harbaugh will have been suspended from on-field coaching duties this season, he missed the first three games of the season after lying to the NCAA regarding recruiting infractions.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire