Michigan football goes back to Cade McNamara — and he throws a touchdown immediately

Michigan football made a switch at quarterback for a second consecutive week.

This time, it happened much earlier.

The Wolverines turned to backup Cade McNamara in the second quarter of Saturday's game at Rutgers, with Michigan trailing 17-0 — and McNamara promptly engineered a scoring drive, throwing a 46-yard touchdown to Cornelius Johnson.

Michigan backup quarterback Cade McNamara warms up before the game against Minnesota at TCF Bank Stadium on Oct. 24, 2020 in Minneapolis.

McNamara replaced Joe Milton, who started the game after Michigan opened the quarterback competition this week.

Milton was 6-for-13 passing for 103 yards against the Scarlet Knights but went through a 1-for-8 spell before he was lifted.

McNamara was subbed into last week's loss to Wisconsin in the third quarter with the outcome already at hand. In that appearance, he also threw for a touchdown on his opening possession and finished the game 4-for-7 for 74 yards and one TD.

