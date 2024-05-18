Michigan football gets yet another defensive back commitment

Michigan football has been on something of a tear when it’s come to the transfer portal of late.

While they aren’t big names, the Wolverines have bolstered the defensive backfield in recent days, with the commitments of Albany cornerback Aamir Hall, Tennessee and Louisville safety Wesley Walker, and Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham. But the maize and blue aren’t done, it appears.

Also visiting Ann Arbor on Friday was UNLV cornerback Ricky Johnson — who originally committed to Washington State before signing with the Rebels. In 2023, Johnson had 36 tackles with three for loss and seven passes broken up.

And he committed to Michigan football.

Veteran defensive back Ricky Johnson has committed to Michigan, per his agents @callmeagentdwil and @FCProspects_ . Johnson has played 27 games at UNLV, snagged four career interceptions and had 7 PBUs last year. He’d previously committed to Washington State. pic.twitter.com/sIbPmN7FuS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 18, 2024

Johnson is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and was the No. 672 player available in the transfer portal. He originally hails from Houston (Tx.) Cy Falls and was in the 2020 recruiting class. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Though he was on the Rebels when they came to Ann Arbor to play Michigan, he did not play in the Week 2 contest in 2023. He was a preseason All-American in the Mountain West last year but his injury precluded him from action in the first two games and he didn’t quite live up to expectations due to his injury.

With Johnson in the fold, Michigan football has its complement in the defensive back room. Will Johnson is the obvious starter and a star player while opposite him, the Wolverines could find productive members of the corps between Jyaire Hill, Ja’Den McBurrows, Myles Pollard, Kody Jones, Aamir Hill and the newly-added Johnson. At safety, while Rod Moore works back from injury, the Wolverines have incumbents Makari Paige and Quinten Johnson along with former starters in Wesley Walker and Jaden Mangham, while Brandyn Hillman figures to be elevated into the rotation. Zeke Berry could play safety or more likely will be the starting nickel.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire