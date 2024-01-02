Michigan football fans overjoyed by 27-20 Rose Bowl win: 'So proud of these kids'

Michigan football finally broke through the College Football Playoff semifinal for a trip to the national championship game after rallying to beat Alabama, 27-20, in overtime in the Rose Bowl.

Michigan trailed Alabama 20-13 with just under five minutes left and put together a 75-yard touchdown drive to tie the game with 1:34 remaining. The defense then came up with a big stop on the ensuing possession to force overtime.

Once overtime started, Michigan got the ball first and ran the ball twice with Blake Corum, who broke loose for a 17-yard touchdown on the second run to give Michigan a 27-20 lead. Alabama had a chance at rebuttal and drove the ball down to the 3-yard line, resulting in a fourth-and-goal — one final play to decide the game.

Alabama decided on a quarterback run up the middle with Jalen Milroe but Michigan's defensive line plugged up all the holes and took down the Crimson Tide quarterback at the line of scrimmage to secure a trip to Houston.

WE GOT THE STOP!!!! WE WIN!!!!!!!!!!!! — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) January 2, 2024

Head coach Jim Harbaugh and Michigan players went up to the trophy podium with wide smiles after sharing plenty of hugs during the celebration on the field. Players were running around with roses in their mouths, dancing or just tossing rose petals into the sky during the celebration.

"We are so together, so connected," Harbaugh said in his postgame interview on the field. "We were going to overcome anything that was inside this stadium."

"I LOVE MY GUYS."



Jim Harbaugh just took his alma mater to the national championship game 👏 pic.twitter.com/kfGehn7ulh — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 2, 2024

J.J. McCarthy and Mason Graham had a chance to speak on the trophy podium, where they talked about what it meant to play and win a game like the Rose Bowl, thanked Michigan fans for traveling to Pasadena to support the team, and broke down what it means to play for a national title at Michigan.

Michigan fans online were in a euphoric state celebrating the win online. Emotions ranged from screaming cheers in reaction videos to the final play, to people saying they were moved to tears to see their team come back and break through the barrier that's haunted them the past two seasons.

ME FOR THE LAST 34 MINUTES 😭😭😭



WE'RE GOING TO THE NATTY, YALL! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/ZgE9wTZ0hx — True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) January 2, 2024

I'm almost in tears but i swear I'm going to try my best to hold them inside until we hold up that National Championship Trophy #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/miGrGpMyNd — Simmdogg 🐶 (@TheRealSimmdogg) January 2, 2024

I LOVE THIS FOOTBALL TEAM!



NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP BOUND



NO ONE CAN SAY ANYTHING NOW. ONE MORE GAME TO FINISH THE JOB! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/B5k7uk1553 — Booner (@boonersports) January 2, 2024

I can't even formulate a cognitive thought right now.



JUST SO DAMN PROUD OF THESE KIDS.#GoBlue — True to the Blue (@SupportUofM) January 2, 2024

Michigan is going to the National Championship!! What a great day to be a Wolverine #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/wpXVuYWDT2 — 🇺🇸Travis🇺🇸 (@Travis_in_Flint) January 2, 2024

THE BEST RUNNING BACK IN MICHIGAN HISTORY pic.twitter.com/rFBI6hwWca — Josh 〽️ (@UMFanJosh) January 2, 2024

Michigan just beat freaking Alabama in come-from-behind at the Rose Bowl to earn a spot in the National Championship Game.



That’s a thing that just happened. — Scott Bell (@sbell021) January 2, 2024

I LOVE THIS TEAM!!!!! I LOVE THIS!!! THANK YOU JIM HARBAUGH!!! — Michigan’s Armchair Quarterback (@ArmchairQB_UM) January 2, 2024

We took down the SEC!!!!! The KING at that!!!! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/R3NyeVupgg — 〽️r. Brightside 🌹 (@mel49508) January 2, 2024

