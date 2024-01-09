Michigan football early 2024 rankings: Where are the Wolverines picked for next season?

The Maize and Blue confetti stopped falling fewer than 24 hours ago at NRG Stadium in Houston — it may still be on the field, for all we know — but after Michigan’s win against Washington in the College Football Playoff championship game ended the 2023 season Monday night, the look-ahead to 2024 has begun.

And for the newly crowned champions, their outlook for next season isn’t too bad.

The Wolverines are featured in the top 10 of virtually every early top 25 ranking for the 2024 season that has been released, with many of those outlets pegging Michigan as one of a handful of contenders to win the national title.

Despite that optimism, the Wolverines are facing a number of questions that will impact them heading into next season.

Michigan has received a notice of allegations from the NCAA over recruiting violations and is the subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation into alleged in-person scouting and sign-stealing. Though the NCAA moves at a deliberate pace, it’s possible the Wolverines could be met with some kind of punishment that affects their 2024 season, even if it’s just whatever distraction those cases create.

Michigan is losing or is expected to lose several key contributors from its championship team, a group that includes running back Blake Corum, cornerback Mike Sainristil, offensive tackle LaDarius Henderson, guard Zak Zinter, guard Trevor Keegan, center Drake Nugent, linebacker Michael Barrett and wide receiver Roman Wilson. That list of departures could also eventually include quarterback J.J. McCarthy, who is projected as a first-round pick in some NFL mock drafts.

Then there’s the matter of whether coach Jim Harbaugh will be there to guide the Wolverines, as Harbaugh has been a frequently mentioned target of NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies.

Regardless, with the infrastructure in place and the program’s strong recruiting, Michigan should be well-positioned for the years to come.

Michigan early top 25 rankings for 2024

Here’s where the Wolverines are placed in various early top 25 rankings for the 2024 college football season:

