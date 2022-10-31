Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh: Follow along with his weekly news conference

The chase for another College Football Playoff berth becomes a bit more real this week as the committee will release its first preliminary rankings on Tuesday night. But before then, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will host his weekly news conference, fresh off a 29-7 dismantling of rival Michigan State ... and a tunnel brawl that followed, leading to the suspension of four Spartans.

The Wolverines' next opponent, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-4, 1-4 Big Ten), should engender slightly less heated emotions. Rutgers hasn't beaten Michigan since its first season in the Big Ten, nearly three months before Harbaugh was hired in Ann Arbor, although the past two editions of the East Division game have been decided by one score.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh warms up by throwing passes on the field before action against the Michigan State Spartans, Saturday, October 29, 2022 at Michigan Stadium.

MITCH ALBOM:Michigan football's win over MSU marred by violence in Big House tunnel

U-M GRADES:Call to double Keon Coleman in 2nd half was a game-changer

Then again, Michigan (8-0, 5-0) could be highly motivated by a potential snub in the CFP rankings; Georgia and Tennessee (who play each other this Saturday) and Ohio State are expected to round out the top three, leaving the Wolverines to duke it out with unbeaten Clemson and TCU ... albeit with more than a month before the final lineup is decided.

Follow along as Harbaugh previews the Saturday night showdown in Piscataway, New Jersey.

