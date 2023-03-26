Michigan football announces 2023 annual team trip location

Michigan football made headlines in the college football world for years by doing something teams just don’t do — at least not football programs. Jim Harbaugh took his team abroad, where they could learn all about different cultures while experiencing different things.

It started in 2017, when Harbaugh took the team to Rome, Italy. The team actually held practices there on top of sightseeing and learning. The following year, the team went to Paris, and South Africa the year after that. Then COVID hit in 2020, and the trips were put on hiatus. But with the world opening back up, the team got its feet wet again by traveling the state of Michigan last summer.

Now, the program is set to be on the move again, with the team announcing via video on Twitter that Michigan football will be headed to not just one location, but multiple this spring: Washington D.C., New York City, Gettysburg (Pa.), as well as Canton and Cleveland, Ohio.

A preview of what's to come on our annual team trip!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/dvTiYaZCe7 — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 26, 2023

It will be interesting to see how the logistics work and how long the trip will be given that generally the team has mostly stuck to one area or region — the trip to Normandy while in France and the state of Michigan tour, aside.

This will be the second domestic trip for the team, although it could be counted as the third, as Jim Harbaugh took the program to IMG Academy in Florida for the first week of spring practice back in 2016.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire