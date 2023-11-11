Michigan files complaint, restraining order in light of Jim Harbaugh suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Big Ten conference announced Friday their suspension of Jim Harbaugh, the head coach of Michigan Football, for the insider scouting and sign stealing investigation the school is still undergoing with the NCAA.

"The Big Ten Conference announced today that the University of Michigan has been found in violation of the Big Ten Sportsmanship Policy for conducting an impermissible, in-person scouting operation over multiple years, resulting in an unfair competitive advantage that compromised the integrity of competition," the Big Ten said in a statement.

In response, Michigan and Harbaugh filed a breach of contract complaint, as well as a temporary, emergency restraining order. The school argued keeping Harbaugh away from the team for their game against Penn State on Saturday would cause "irreparable harm to the coach, the players and the university."

The two 20-page documents were filed just hours after the Big Ten announced their regular season suspension for Harbaugh, who isn't allowed on the Michigan sideline during games. He can coach during the week and other team activities, except games. According to Pete Thamel, the Big Ten plans to discipline Michigan, too.

The temporary restraining order Michigan filed was not approved imminently before Michigan's noon kickoff on Saturday. A hearing will happen on Nov. 17 between Michigan, Harbaugh and the Big Ten.

"The hearing on the 17th will have the parties and representatives from Jim Harbaugh, Michigan and the Big Ten. The upcoming hearing is expected to determine whether the judge will grant a preliminary injunction to allow Harbaugh to coach," Thamel reported.

Harbaugh said in late October that he never directed staff to engage in improper conduct, and said that his staff would fully cooperate with the NCAA's investigation.

Here is his full statement:

“I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action.

“I do not condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.

“No matter what program or organization that I have led throughout my career, my instructions and awareness of how we scout opponents have always been firmly within the rules.

“Pursuant to NCAA rules, I will not be able to comment further while this investigation takes place.”