Michigan’s Dusty May ‘expects to win’ with new roster

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — In less than two months, head coach Dusty May has rebuilt almost an entire roster for Michigan men’s basketball.

The roster has young talent, such as Catholic Central’s Phat Phat Brooks, and brought in a lot of experience from the transfer portal.

May says the group has been meshing together nicely. They all fit the culture he wants in Ann Arbor.

Michigan ‘felt right’ for new men’s basketball coach Dusty May

First, May wanted to secure his point guards, so the Wolverines got Tre Donaldson from Auburn.

Then, he filled in the roster with size. May got Vlad Goldin from his former stop, Florida Atlantic University, and Danny Wolf from Yale. Both guys are 7 feet or taller.

In between, the coaching staff added pure athletic and basketball talent.

Now, May has bigger expectations than the ones he had in his introductory press conference.

“I’m probably more confident saying that now than I was then: We expect to win,” May said. “There won’t be a night that we walk on the court this season where we say, ‘Hey, we need to do this in preparation for later.’ We’ll have expectations that, when we step foot on the court, to win every single night or be in position to win.”

There is still one scholarship spot open. Coaches are being patient and gauging where the roster is before figuring out how to fill it further, May said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.