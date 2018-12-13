Michigan dismisses RB Samuels after arrest

Michigan sophomore running back O'Maury Samuels is no longer on the team.

The school issued a terse statement Wednesday that read, "Student O'Maury Samuels has been dismissed from the Michigan Football program."

Michigan did not give a reason, but the Detroit Free Press said Samuels was arrested and charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic violence and one misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction of property. The alleged incident occurred Saturday.

Samuels was arraigned Wednesday morning and is due back in court in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Dec. 27.

Michigan signed Samuels, from Los Lunas, N.M., as part of its Class of 2017. He was ranked by the 247Sports composite as a four-star prospect and the No. 20 running back in the nation in that class.

His playing time was limited with the Wolverines, as he carried the ball 21 times for 79 yards over two seasons.

Michigan (10-2) and Florida (9-3) will meet in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 29 in Atlanta.

--Field Level Media