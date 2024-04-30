Michigan basketball's Terrance Williams II staying in Big Ten, transferring to USC

One of the final decisions to be made regarding who will return from last year's Michigan basketball team has been made.

Senior forward Terrance Williams II is transferring to USC, according to a report from ESPN. Williams spent four seasons at Michigan and was a primary starter the last two.

NEWS: Michigan transfer Terrance Williams II has committed to USC, he told ESPN. 6-foot-7 forward averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds this past season, shooting 39.7% from 3. Becomes the Trojans’ eighth transfer addition this spring. Brings experience, shooting and toughness. pic.twitter.com/fZ1cZSAjRU — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) April 30, 2024

Williams started 31 games for Michigan in the underwhelming 2023-24 season where the Wolverines finished 8-24. He was one of three players to average double-digit points, along with Dug McDaniel and Olivier Nkamhoua, with a career-best 12.4 points per game along with 4.5 rebounds while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

He averaged 6.1 points per game in 26 starts and 32 appearances in his junior season in 2022-23 after he played in a reserve role as a part of the bench rotation during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

'I'M BACK': Nimari Burnett returning to Michigan basketball for another year

Williams' departure means that Nimari Burnett and Will Tschetter are the two holdovers announced for new head coach Dusty May for the 2024-25 season. Jace Howard, Juwan Howard's son, is the only player from last year's team who hasn't announced a decision.

May has quickly worked to reshape the roster since he was announced as the school's next head coach last month. He has secured six commitments through the transfer portal so far and added two more players to U-M's high school recruiting class.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ex-Michigan basketball forward Terrance Williams II transfers to USC