Michigan basketball reverses trend, tops No. 9 Wisconsin, 72-68, to end five-game skid

For the eighth time since Christmas, Michigan basketball led by nine points or more in the first half of a game.

For just the second time in that span, U-M was able to hold on — against No. 9 Wisconsin, no less.

The Wolverines fell behind by four early in the second half before their two big men, Tarris Reed Jr. and Will Tschetter, sparked a 19-6 surge that helped them flip the tide and upset the Badgers, 72-68, to snap a five-game losing streak and a skid that saw them lose 10 of their past 11 games dating back to mid-December.

Dug McDaniel scored 16, Reed scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds; Tschetter scored 11 and when his 3-pointer with 5:45 to go rolled all the way around the rim and dropped, it felt like U-M's losing streak might finally end. Terrance Williams added 10 points and five rebounds, including key free throws late and Oliver Nkamhoua ended with eight points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan (8-15, 3-9 Big Ten) remains at the bottom of the Big Ten, but picks up a Quad I win and will have five more opportunities to do so the next three weeks, continuing Saturday at Nebraska.

Michigan Wolverines guard Dug McDaniel drives on Wisconsin Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn in the first half at Crisler Center on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Wouldn't come easy

Tschetter held up three fingers as he ran back down the court with less than six minutes to play after giving Michigan a 63-54 lead.

However even after Wisconsin had made just 1 of its previous 10 long balls, Max Klesmit and Chucky Hepburn made consecutive 3-pointers to chip away, while Williams made a tough fall away and a pair of free throws for Michigan to make it 67-60 with less than three minutes to play.

After an AJ Storr layup made it a five point game, he finished with a game-high 20 points, Storr then got an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and made the putback to get Wisconsin within three with 2:08 to play. After Nkamhoua turned the ball over on the offensive end, he made up for it with a block on defense before Howard called a timeout.

Out of the stoppage in play, McDaniel made a floater with 1:14 to play, before Klesmit answered with a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game. McDaniel's next try at a layup didn't fall and Wisconsin called timeout with 43.6 ticks left to draw up another play.

Hepburn, who finished with 17, got a look at an open three from the top of the key, it went half way down and rattled out. After McDaniel made one free throw, Hepburn made a pair to make it 70-68 with 11.2 seconds left.

This time, McDaniel would make two free throws before a Wisconsin miss finished the game.

Down but not out

For a time, the game felt like another typical Michigan collapse. Burnett drilled a 3-pointer to give Michigan a five-point lead early in the half, before Wisconsin's predictable 13-4 push gave it a lead. Max Klesmit got it started with a layup, followed by two bunnies from Wahl, another by Hepburn and then Storr who caught a weak-side lob for the one-point lead.

When Hepburn made an and-1 layup and then Storr finished in the paint to give the Badgers a 48-44 lead, it felt like the beginning of yet another familiar story as the Badgers ultimately out-scored U-M in the paint, 40-20.

However as Howard has asked of his team for so many weeks, the body language did not change and at this time U-M got off the mat.

Williams hit a mid-range jumper, Nkamhoua made scored three straight points, then after Tschetter drew a charge on Steven Crowl, his fourth of the game with 11:36 to play, he stepped up on the offensive end and knocked down a 3-pointer to give U-M a 52-48 lead and cap an 8-0 run.

Though Wahl would answer with a layup to cut the lead in half, Michigan would continue its offensive push thanks to the big man, Reed.

He calmly knocked down a pair of free throws, then after a Tschetter layup, Reed threw down a ferocious slam and made a pair of free throws to give U-M a 60-52 lead.

Classic first half

The opening seven minutes of the game was the definition of back and forth, as each team led by 3, but never by more than that. Michigan scored six points in the paint early thanks to a Tarris Reed steal and slam, a Dug McDaniel scooping layup and another Reed slam dunk on a dish from Burnett.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin used long balls by Storr and Hepburn in the early going, then a three-point play at the rim to give the Badgers an 11-10 lead after the first media timeout.

Michigan’s hot shooting start continued when Williams hit a mid-range jumper, Burnett drilled a 3-pointer then Nkmahoua knocked down a 3-pointer of his own rom the right wing to cap a 9-4 Michigan run and take a 19-15 lead with 11:42 in the half.

Consecutive buckets by Crowl knotted the game, only for McDaniel to spark the Wolverines' best run of the half.

The sophomore point guard made two straight slashing layups before he drilled a heat-check three pointer from the right wing to score seven straight U-M points and build a six-point cushion. Jaelin Llewellyn followed suit when he drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to force a Badgers timeout, then after a Wisconsin bucket, a pair of Tray Jackson free throws capped a 12-3 run and gave Michigan a 31-22 lead.

The margin didn't last long. Wisconsin immediately answered with an 11-3 run of its own and got the game back within a point when Wahl made a spinning layup from the right block, but Will Tschetter scored the final points of the half to go into the break up 37-33.

The Wolverines shot well in the first half, going 14 of 26 (54%) from the floor and 4 of 11 from long range (36%); but perhaps more importantly won stats in the first half that reflect hustle − even if the margins were tight − like rebounds (17-11), points off turnovers (6-5) and fast break points (2-0).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball reverses trend, tops No. 9 Wisconsin, 72-68