Michigan basketball player to enter NCAA transfer portal

Michigan basketball ended its 2022-23 season on a whimper, having lost to Vanderbilt in stunning fashion in the second-round of the NIT. And it appears that the Wolverines are about to lose another battle, in a way.

Having just completed his second year with the program, Illinois-based shooting guard, Isaiah Barnes, a former four-star recruit, didn’t see much time on the court. This was supposed to be a year in which he could be in the rotation, yet he really didn’t participate outside of early in the season.

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Barnes is set to look for greener pastures, and intends on entering the NCAA transfer portal.

NEWS: Michigan guard Isaiah Barnes plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports. Former four-star recruit.https://t.co/pBBkqNrgra — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 19, 2023

Barnes was the No. 117 recruit in the 2021 class per the 247Sports Composite. He appeared in 15 games in 2022-23 and just two in 2021-22. He averaged 1.1 points per game this past season. He will have three years of eligibility at his next school of choice.

More Basketball!

The best reactions to No. 1 seed Purdue losing to No. 16 seed Fairleigh Dickinson At least Michigan basketball isn't Purdue Michigan basketball eyeing a Pittsburgh Panther transfer

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire