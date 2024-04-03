Michigan basketball PG Dug McDaniel selects transfer destination

If you were holding out hope that new Michigan basketball coach Dusty May would be able to coerce point guard Dug McDaniel to come back to Ann Arbor and withdraw from the transfer portal, that hope was dashed on Wednesday afternoon.

McDaniel was the biggest casualty in Juwan Howard’s firing, entering the transfer portal shortly after the announcement. He visited some schools in Big 12 country around the time May was announced, indicating he may not return to Michigan. And he ended up choosing one of them.

According to 247Sports’ Brandon Jenkins, McDaniel has chosen to transfer to Kansas State as his new school of choice.

𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎: Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel will transfer to #KansasState, @247Sports has learned. McDaniel averaged 16.3 points, 4.7 assists, and 3.7 rebounds on 36.8 percent shooting from deep for the Wolverines this past season. STORY | https://t.co/ZHLWbAloac pic.twitter.com/PmBD005EuP — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) April 3, 2024

With McDaniel gone, May currently has no point guard with his new program. The heir apparent, signee Christian Anderson — who had been committed to the maize and blue since 2021 — decommitted, asking for a release from his national letter of intent.

That means that May is going to have to dip into the transfer market to find his new floor general. While some of his predecessors in Ann Arbor (namely Howard) have had success recruiting the position out of the portal, it’s certainly no sure thing to seek a point guard who started out elsewhere compared to developing one in your own backyard.

