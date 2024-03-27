Michigan basketball makes top group for in-state 2025 4-star athlete

Michigan football needs some good news on the recruiting trail. Despite winning the national championship and having the excitement of a new head coach in Sherrone Moore, all has been quiet on the Western front.

But good news may be on the horizon.

Hailing from Belleville (Mich.), Elijah Dotson is a four-star athlete with some big-time offers. AT 6-foot-2, 175 pounds, Dotson is capable of playing either on offense or defense, having played receiver, wildcat quarterback, and defensive back at the high school level.

On Wednesday, he announced that he’s starting to whittle down his list of contenders and Michigan football made the cut. But so, too, did Tennessee, Purdue, Illinois, Pitt, Kansas, Michigan State, and Penn State.

The scouting report via 247Sports’ Allen Trieu:

Has played safety, corner, receiver, return man and some wildcat quarterback in high school. Has above average size and plays physically. Will put his face in the action in run support and will get his hands on receivers if playing man to man. Receiver background helps in his ball skills. Versatile and can play deep in the secondary or come into the box as well as match-up one on one with slots and tight ends. Most likely projection is safety, but it is not out of the question a school could try him as a big corner. Track background speaks to his athleticism and has enough straight line speed to recover and run down plays.

Dotson is rated highest via the On3 industry ranking where he’s a four-star at No. 360 overall. He’s rated a three-star by all of the other recruiting services.

Michigan currently has the 247Sports Crystal Ball prediction with three analysts indicating he’ll eventually become a Wolverine.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire