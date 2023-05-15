Michigan basketball lands Durral Brooks, state's top 2024 prospect

Michigan basketball’s class of 2024 took a big leap forward on Sunday when Grand Rapids Catholic Central point guard Durral Brooks committed to coach Juwan Howard’s Wolverines.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Brooks is a four-star prospect rated by 247 Sports as the nation’s 101st best player; he’s ranked as the No. 13 point guard nationally and the No. 1 player in Michigan.

He announced his commitment via Instagram on Sunday evening, posting an image of himself with Howard from his mid-October visit to Ann Arbor.

Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard on the bench during action in the Big Ten tournament at United Center in Chicago on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Brooks was named an All-State player in Division 2 by the Free Press after last season, in which he averaged 20.4 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

Brooks selected Michigan over a list of offers that included Butler, Dayton, Oakland and Michigan State. He joins four-star point guard Christian Anderson of Atlanta in U-M’s class of 2024. Before Brooks’ commitment, Michigan’s class was ranked 22nd in the nation by 247 Sports, and seventh in the Big Ten behind Rutgers, Purdue, Michigan State, Illinois, Iowa and Nebraska.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Durral Brooks, 2024 four-star guard, commits to Michigan basketball