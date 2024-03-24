Michigan basketball finds its new basketball coach

Surprise, surprise.

One of the hot commodities in college basketball has been Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May, who did a masterful job of transforming the Owls.

In May’s first four years in Boca Raton, the Owls were barely hovering above the .500 mark, but in the past two seasons, FAU went 35-4 and 25-9.

It was thought that May was bound for Louisville as his choice appeared to be between the Cardinals and the Michigan Wolverines. It appeared a foregone conclusion that May was ACC bound. However, in something of a shocking twist, May is apparently headed to Ann Arbor.

The news was reported by ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic's Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May's representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight.

May replaces favored son Juwan Howard, who had an excellent start in replacing John Beilein, but his last two years saw the Wolverines go from an NCAA Tournament team to the NIT to no postseason whatsoever.

An alum of Indiana, May already has familiarity with the Big Ten and what it takes to win on that level.

His best season with FAU was 2022-23 when he got the Owls to the Final Four but his team had an early exit in 2023-24 — albeit that’s the reason why Michigan was able to hire him at this juncture.

