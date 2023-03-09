Michigan basketball fans fed up after damaging Big Ten tournament loss to Rutgers

Michigan basketball's NCAA tournament hopes might have come to an end Thursday in the second round of the Big Ten tournament.

No. 8 seed Michigan got completely outplayed in the second half, suffering a damaging 62-50 loss to No. 9 Rutgers matchup at United Center in Chicago.

The Wolverines, now 17-15, entered play widely considered by experts among the "First Four Out" for the NCAA tournament. Their second-half play did not help the cause.

Michigan held a 28-25 halftime lead, but made one field goal in the second half over the first 19 minutes, and finished 4-for-21 shooting in the second half, a season-low for made baskets. The Wolverines were beat to rebounds, gave up a layup to the free throw shooter after a miss, and were completely outclassed by a Rutgers team they beat 58-45 on the road Feb. 23.

Michigan finishes the season 3-12 vs. Quad I opponents, and looks set to miss March Madness for the first time since 2015.

Here's a sample of the reaction, with coach Juwan Howard getting much of the heat. Michigan is 36-30 over the past two seasons, though it did make a Sweet 16 run in 2022 to finish 19-15.

Final: Rutgers 62, Michigan 50.



Hunter Dickinson scored 24, the rest of Michigan's team scored 26. U-M opened the second half 1-for-17 from the floor and now appears it will miss the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015. — Tony Garcia (@RealTonyGarcia) March 9, 2023

this team still doesn’t talk to each other — ace (@AceAnbender) March 9, 2023

Juwan Howard's gotta be on the hot seat after this season, right? — Brian Manzullo (@BrianManzullo) March 9, 2023

This is some disorganized hoops, folks… — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) March 9, 2023

Juwan Howard entered the Big Ten with a strong first two years, but he clearly ain't no John Beilein... Second half masterclass here by Pikiell and Rutgers — JBR Bracketology (@JBRBracketology) March 9, 2023

Juwan Howard has exhausted all of the goodwill he built with me by trying to fight Mark Turgeon.



And Hunter Dickinson is just Evan Smotrycz with a higher usage rate.



(moneyline if you’re wondering) — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) March 9, 2023

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball fans fed up after gross Big Ten tournament loss