Michael Vick shares early excitement for 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown

Last year’s Rocky Mountain Showdown between the Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams was a masterpiece of college football drama.

From CSU head coach Jay Norvell attacking Deion Sanders’ fashion to Henry Blackburn delivering a brutal hit on Travis Hunter, storylines flowed freely throughout what culminated in a double-overtime win for Colorado.

This fall, the rivalry will move to Colorado State’s home turf in Fort Collins. Not all of the same characters will return, but Fox Sports analyst Michael Vick is expecting another drama-filled affair between the Buffs and Rams.

The former NFL quarterback took to social media on Thursday to remind college football fans about what’s happening at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 14:

Kickoff time and television info have yet to be announced for the 2024 Rocky Mountain Showdown.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire