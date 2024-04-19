Michael Tonkin rejoining Mets ahead of Friday’s series opener against Dodgers

Michael Tonkin is set to rejoin the Mets for Friday night’s series-opening matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers, reports Mike Puma of The New York Post.

The right-hander was able to crack the Opening Day roster after signing with New York on a split contract this offseason, but he was quickly DFA'd after allowing eight runs (two earned) over his first three appearances.

Tonkin was traded to the Minnesota Twins in exchange for cash considerations after being DFA'd, but he was let go after allowing two runs while walking two and striking out five across two innings of work in his lone outing with the club.

New York claimed the 34-year-old off waivers earlier this week and they'll now give him a second chance to carve out a role in a bullpen that has been tremendous so far this season.

Tonkin is set to take the place of righty Grant Hartwig, who was optioned back to Triple-A after throwing an inning to close out Wednesday's win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.