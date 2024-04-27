Michael Hall Jr. drafted by the Cleveland Browns

With the No. 54 selection in the 2024 NFL draft, the Cleveland Browns selected Michael Hall Jr., a defensive tackle from Ohio State.

Cleveland has been on a great run of drafting former Buckeyes. It drafted Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler last season and signed Ronnie Hickman as an undrafted free agent. That streak continued with the addition of Hall in the second round this year.

Hall was the second former Ohio State standout off the board. Marvin Harrison Jr. was selected in the first round at No. 4 to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night. With Day 2 featuring both the second and the third rounds, there will likely be more Buckeyes off the board.

Hall is the seventh interior defensive lineman taken, which was about where most draft experts had him slotted. No one doubts Hall’s athleticism, but his lack of ideal size likely kept him out of the first-round discussion.

Keeping it local!! Michael Hall Jr. is staying home! 📰» https://t.co/gx8nsfk40h pic.twitter.com/GFldA7C75B — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 27, 2024

