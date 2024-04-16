Michael Busch homers again, tying Cubs' record in the process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Cubs first baseman Michael Busch is on quite a run for the North Siders, and he's joined some elite company on Monday night in Phoenix.

Batting in the second inning of the series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Busch blasted a solo shot over the right-center field wall, giving the Cubs an early 1-0 lead.

Michael Busch homers AGAIN 🤯



The home run gives Busch long balls in five consecutive games, but it also cements his place in the Cubs' record books.

According to Stathead, Busch is the fifth player in Cubs history to hit home runs in five consecutive games. In doing so, he joins Christopher Morel, who accomplished the feat last season. Sammy Sosa, Ryne Sandberg and Hack Wilson all had streaks of five consecutive games with a long ball.

Busch will likely get a shot at surpassing the record on Tuesday when the Cubs' series continues against the Diamondbacks.

The current MLB record for most consecutive games with a home run is held by Dale Long, Don Mattingly and Ken Griffey Jr., who all hit long balls in eight straight contests.

