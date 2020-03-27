Michael Brockers will re-sign with Rams after Ravens deal falls through

Michael Brockers (Julio Cortez / Associated Press)

Veteran defensive lineman Michael Brockers will re-sign with the Rams after a deal with the Baltimore Ravens fell through, according to multiple media reports citing Brockers' agent, Scott Casterline.

Brockers, a free agent, agreed to a three-year, $30-million contract with the Ravens last week. But complications reportedly arose over Brockers' left ankle, which he sprained during the final game of the 2019 season.

So Brockers will instead return to the Rams, who reportedly have given him a three-year deal similar to the one from the Ravens.

Brockers appeared to confirm the news Friday on Twitter after someone welcomed him back to the Rams.

What you Talking about I Ain’t Never Left?! 😅😅😅💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 — Michael Brockers (@MichaelBrockers) March 27, 2020

The team's first-round pick from 2012 replied, "What you Talking about I Ain’t Never Left?!," along with laughing and flexing emojis.

