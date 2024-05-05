Micah Parsons goes up against a sumo wrestler in Tokyo

All-pro linebacker and former Penn State Nittany Lion Micah Parsons is in Tokyo this week, along with Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. The two global NFL stars are in Japan for their Asia tour.

In Japan, the duo paid a visit to a sumo wrestler workout, and Parsons went up against a wrestler 1v1. By the looks of the video, Parsons may have finally met his match.

Take a look for yourself.

Micah Parsons went 1v1 with a sumo wrestler 😳 This Tokyo trip is WILD. pic.twitter.com/Fl2hkCHW9g — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 5, 2024

Parsons might have been lying on the ground if the wrestler had finished the move. The two were playing around, but this shows the strength of Japanese sumo wrestlers, and compared to Parsons, who routinely dominates NFL offensive linemen, it is quite the spectacle.

Stroud got a kick out of Parsons getting it handed to him, and he even gave the wrestlers advice on some celebrations, including the “too small” move. Parsons should get back in the gym if he wants to take down a sumo wrestler any time soon, so perhaps he should stick to trying to take down quarterbacks for the Dallas Cowboys.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire