Miami vs Middle Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Saturday, September 24

Miami vs Middle Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 24

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Miami (2-1), Middle Tennessee (2-1)

Miami vs Middle Tennessee Game Preview

Why Middle Tennessee Will Win

The Blue Raiders turned it around fast after the blowout loss to James Madison to start the season.

They’ve stepped up the defense with a great pass rush and a whole lot of tackles for loss leading to a whole lot of turnovers.

Last year’s D was a takeaway machine, and after not getting anything against the Dukes, it came up with six in the last two games. Combine that with a steady passing game and enough of a ground attack to get by, and the team is playing well.

Miami outplayed Texas A&M last week, but the two turnovers did it in. Middle Tennessee needs those mistakes.

Why Miami Will Win

The Miami passing game should kick back in.

James Madison winged it around for 287 yards and six scores, Colorado State threw well with three touchdown passes, and Tyler Van Dyke and the Hurricanes should bomb away.

It would be nice to get the ground game going, but it’s the air show that’s going to carry the offense until the other parts are stronger. The offense is moving the chains without a problem, it’s dominating the tempo and time and possession, and it doesn’t have to take a slew of big chances.

Just don’t turn it over, and the defense should take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Miami will generate enough of a pass rush to get to Blue Raider QB Chase Cunningham and make him press a bit. The offense will come up with a decent balance, but it’ll be a steady day from the passing attack that puts this away.

The Middle Tennessee defense will have its moments, but the offensive line that allows too many plays behind the line will struggle.

Miami vs Middle Tennessee Prediction, Line

Miami 41, Middle Tennessee 13

Line: Miami -25.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Miami vs Middle Tennessee Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

