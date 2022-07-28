Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano leaves game vs. Reds after taking line drive to head

Miami Marlins left-handed pitcher Daniel Castano walked off the field under his own power after taking a line drive off the side of his head in the first inning Thursday.

Castano was struck by a 104-mph line drive from the bat of Cincinnati Reds third baseman Donovan Solano. The ball deflected in the air all the way to Marlins third baseman Joey Wendle for the out.

Called up from Triple-A to make Thursday's start, Castano kneeled on the mound and held a hand to his forehead after he was hit by the line drive. Solano crouched along the first-base line and Tommy Pham, the runner at second base, immediately looked away.

Daniel Castano takes a line drive off the head. pic.twitter.com/tJmZ2I16oq — Baseball GIFs (@gifs_baseball) July 28, 2022

Marlins trainers immediately ran onto the field, along with Reds trainer Tomas Vera. After talking with Castano for about a minute, they waved off a cart that was parked in the right field bullpen. Castano chatted with trainers while he was on a knee and received a standing ovation from the crowd when he stood up.

Once the 27-year-old Castano stood up, Solano walked from his spot along the first-base line and put his arm around Castano to apologize for the line drive. Castano said a few words as he nodded and he tapped Solano before walking to the Marlins' dugout with trainers on each side of him.

Castano, making his 17th big-league start, threw 23 pitches.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano leaves Reds game after hit to head