Miami Marlins and Kim Ng, MLB's first female general manager, part ways after three seasons

Ng became MLB's first female general manager when she took over the Marlins' job in 2021. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images) (Rob Tringali via Getty Images)

Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, will not be returning to the Miami Marlins as GM, the team announced Monday.

Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman said in a statement that while the team had exercised its option, Ng declined her side.

"Although the club exercised its team option for her to return for the 2024 season, Kim has declined her mutual option. We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organization and wish her and her family well.

"We will immediately begin a thorough and extensive search for new leadership as we plan to continue to invest in the Marlins organization both on and off the field. We are committed to our fans and the South Florida community and look to build off the momentum of the great progress of this year."

Brian Chattin, the Marlins' director of player development, will act as interim GM while the team searches for Ng's replacement.

Ng's decision comes after the Marlins made the playoffs during a full 162-game season for the first time since winning the World Series in 2003. They went 84-78 during the 2023 season, finishing third in the NL East before being swept in their best-of-three series by the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Marlins went 220-266 after hiring Ng in November 2020, which made her the highest-ranking female executive in MLB, the NBA, NFL or NHL. As part of building the current roster, some of her moves included acquiring pitchers Jesus Luzardo and Pablo Lopez, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz, and extending 2022 NL Cy Young Winner Sandy Alcantara.

If Ng is seeking a new opportunity before the 2024 season, there are two current openings in big markets with the Boston Red Sox and New York Mets looking to fill their GM roles. The Red Sox fired chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom in September, while Billy Eppler resigned from his position with the Mets in early October.