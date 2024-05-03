Miami Hurricanes get coveted defensive tackle in transfer portal, address a need area

The Miami Hurricanes shored up what might have been their most worrisome position on Friday by landing a commitment from former Michigan State starter Simeon Barrow Jr., one of the top defensive tackles in the transfer portal.

Barrow appeared in 12 games and started 10 for Michigan State last season and had 36 tackles, including 5.5 for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He was honorable mention All Big 10.

Barrow, who is 6-3 and 296 pounds, had 110 tackles (including 18.5 for loss) and 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in three seasons at Michigan State. He started 10 games each of the past three seasons.

Barrow also had been considering LSU and Missouri. FSU and Texas also made a push.

Barrow told on3.com that he loved his visit to UM’s campus earlier this week and the Canes have a staff that can help him thrive.

That staff includes co-defensive line coach Jason Taylor.

UM badly needed defensive tackles, after losing Leonard Taylor and Branson Deen to the NFL and Jared Harrison-Hunte to the transfer portal.

Before adding Barrow on Friday, the Canes had five experienced defensive tackles: CJ Clark (who transferred from North Carolina State this offseason), Marley Cook (who transferred from Middle Tennessee State this offseason), Anthony Campbell, Josh Horton and Ahmad Moten.

Moten played 129 defensive snaps for UM last season, Horton 32 and Campbell 8.

Three highly-recruited defensive tackles, led by five-star Chicago-based prospect Justin Scott, will enroll at UM in May. Four-star Artavius Jones is also a well-regarded defensive tackle prospect in UM’s incoming class.

Keep in mind that starting defensive ends Akheem Mesidor and Reuben Bain can play tackle. But there is a need for them at end.

The Canes have had a very successful week in the transfer portal, landing Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, Marshall cornerback Dyoni Hill, Houston receiver Sam Brown and Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman.

Of the six visitors to campus in the past week, all have committed to UM except former Tennessee edge rusher Tyler Baron, who continues to mull his options. UM remains in the bix for Barrow, who had six sacks last season.

Miami could use additional help at edge rusher, safety and perhaps another cornerback. But the roster is clearly stronger than it was a week ago.