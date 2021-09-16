Miami Dolphins release first injury report of Week 2

The first injury report of Week 2 of the 2021 regular season has been released for the Miami Dolphins; offering an updated look on the bumps and bruises that Miami will need to process and work around as they prepare for their critical Week 2 clash against the Buffalo Bills in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami has, in addition to the listed injuries on the injury report, lost nose tackle Raekwon Davis this week to the injured reserve list — he will be out a minimum of 3 games after a knee injury suffered early in Miami’s win over the Patriots. That’s the bad news. The good news?

The injury report otherwise looks promising to see the rest of the Dolphins available to battle the Bills. Here are the players included on Wednesday night’s first injury report:

TE Adam Shaheen (Knee) – Limited

WR Preston Williams (Foot) – Limited

LB Andrew Van Ginkel (Back) – Limited

SAF Clayton Fejedelem (Shoulder) – Full

WR DeVante Parker (Shoulder) – Full

LB Elandon Roberts (Knee) – Full

DT John Jenkins (Knee) – Full

Of the players listed on the injury report for Miami this week to start the week, several are preexisting injuries and should be a surprise. Williams, Fejedelem, Parker and Roberts were on the Dolphins’ Week 1 injury report and dealing with the same respective injuries — and all had the same status as either limited (Williams) or full (everyone else) participants. Williams did not dress against the Patriots in Week 1.

With just three limited participants to start the week, the Dolphins appear well aligned to get the best possible version of their roster on the field to battle the Bills. Whether or not that is enough to win is a different story — but it certainly gives the Dolphins the best possible chance to take care of business and climb into an early lead in the AFC East.