MHSAA football playoffs scores: West Point vs. Laurel live updates in Class 5A state championship game

The Mississippi High School Activities Association football state championships kicked off Thursday afternoon in Oxford. Following the 1A matchup between Velma Jackson and Biggersville, West Point (10-3) and Laurel (8-6) square off for the 5A title game.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on the Ole Miss campus.

West Point has won its past six games. The Green Wave will be playing in their eighth consecutive championship game but haven't won since winning its fourth straight title in 2019.

Laurel has won its past last four games. The Golden Tornadoes are playing for their seventh state championship and first since 2016. Laurel's last state title game appearance was against West Point as well. The Green Wave won 29-8.

