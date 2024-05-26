New Mexico United jumps to first in Western Conference with win over San Antonio

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United is in first place in the USLC Western Conference. The black and yellow made the jump to the top of the league by way of a win over San Antonio and a Sacramento draw on Saturday night.

During United’s match against San Antonio, New Mexico fell behind in the 20th minute, but quickly turned things around. Greg Hurst took charge and assisted on an Nanan Houssou goal in the 35th minute, and then scored himself during stoppage time at the end of the first half. That would be all the scoring on the night and United left with a 2-1 win.

“It feels really good,” said head coach Eric Quill. “Obviously going down, and then the response again to come back after a long week. When we found the goal we started to play our brand of football and that’s what ultimately won out. So, I am really proud of the guys.”

With the win, United is now 7-1-2 and remains undefeated at home. New Mexico sits one point above second place Sacramento, despite having played one less match.

Up next for United is a road game at Monterey Bay on Sunday, June 2. The club returns home for a match against Hartford Athletic on Saturday, June 8.

