New Mexico United to host MLS team in US Open Cup

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Once again New Mexico United has advanced past its first match in the US Open Cup. Not only will the black and yellow play another game at home for the next round, but it will be against an MLS club.

During Thursday’s draw for the round of 32, it was revealed that United will host Real Salt Lake. The match will be played on Wednesday, May 8 at 7 PM at Isotopes Park and marks the first home game for New Mexico against an MLS club.

“When we created New Mexico United, one of our missions was to export New Mexico to the world,” said United President Ron Patel. “This is an incredible opportunity to show the footballing world what New Mexicans are made of.”

This match will mark the 5th all-time for New Mexico United against an MLS club. The black and yellow have a 2-2 record in such games, all of which came in the Open Cup.

Tickets for United’s match against Salt Lake will go on sale to season ticket holders on Tuesday, April 23 at noon, and to the general public on Wednesday, April 24 at noon.

