New Mexico United extends win streak with victory on Meow Wolf night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has now won three games in a week. The black and yellow knocked off its latest victory with a 2-1 outing against Oakland Roots on Saturday night.

The match was United’s annual Meow Wolf night, and the large crowd was rewarded early with a goal. Just two minutes into the match, United’s leading goal scorer, Greg Hurst, intercepted a clear ball from Oakland’s keeper and immediately chipped the ball in for the early United lead.

After taking the 1-0 lead into halftime, New Mexico began the second half extremely flat footed. Oakland found an equalizer just eight minutes into the second half as United struggled to maintain possession past midfield. United then turned to the bench, which once again provided a spark.

Daniel Bruce immediately gave New Mexico’s attack a much needed boost, and his aggression led to a penalty just outside the box. Mukwelle Akale stepped in for a free kick and surprised the Oakland defenders with a shot on goal for the lead, and ultimately the winning goal.

“Some guys are going to feel tired and have heavy legs, but to fight through it and get three points, especially after this long hard week, I am so excited for the team and happy for the club,” said Akale.

United now has over a week off before its next match. Up next for New Mexico is a road trip for the US Open Cup round of 16 against NYCFC II on Tuesday, May 21. The club’s next home match, and next in league play, will be on Saturday, May 25 against San Antonio.

