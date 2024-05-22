New Mexico United advances to U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second time in its franchise history, New Mexico United has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after defeating New York City FC II 3-0 Tuesday night.

Local boxer to fight at Madison Square Garden

The first half saw the two teams battle to a scoreless tie. United broke the scoreless tie in the 50th minute when Avionne Flanagan scored his first goal in Black and Yellow to make it a 1-0 game. By the 65th minute, Talen Maples would also find the back of the net as United would build a 2-0 lead. Anthony Herbert dashed any hopes that New York had of making a rally when he scored his first goal in black and yellow and put United up 3-0 in the 86th minute.

United goalkeeper Alex Tambakis put the finishing touches on the victory by holding a clean sheet. United will find out Wednesday night who their next opponent will be in the round of eight.

There is a chance that United could host the next match which will be against either an MLS or USL Championship team. United’s last quarterfinal run was in the club’s first year of 2019.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.