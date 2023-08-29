New Mexico State football looks to rebound at home vs. FCS opponent Western Illinois

LAS CRUCES – New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill emphasized turnovers and intensity level as the Aggies host FCS opponent Western Illinois on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies (0-1) committed three turnovers and didn't force a turnover in a 41-30 Week 0 loss to Massachusetts.

"We had 500 yards of offense, which was the second most since we have been here," Kill said. "Since I've watched it, it came down to three turnovers and they (UMass) pretty much played a perfect game.

"We went out Sunday and took what we did wrong and showed the kids and slowed it down for them. We have six seniors, so we have a different group. There is certainly talent there. We have to do a better job coaching it and cut down on the mental mistakes. Hopefully, we can carry those corrections on the next game."

More: Three takeaways from New Mexico State football's season opener

Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia was intercepted twice and lost a fumble on Saturday.

While the turnovers were obvious to anyone who watched the game, Pavia said postgame the Aggies were not quick enough in and out of the huddle, leading to a disjointed offensive effort in the first half.

Kill said it was one of many things the team corrected as the Aggies returned to practice on Tuesday.

"It was emphasized on Sunday, that's why I don't feel like there was a rhythm early in the game," Kill said. "It certainly got addressed."

Western Illinois was 0-11 last season and 0-8 in the Missouri Valley. Western Illinois scored a league-low 150 points and allowed a league-high 426 points (39 ppg). Western Illinois lost 13 consecutive games after finishing the 2021 season 2-9.

More: New Mexico State football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

The Aggies' schedule difficulty picks up following this week with a Conference USA opener against at Liberty and a rivalry game at New Mexico on the horizon.

"Every game we have is tough," Kill said. "I think we have done some things where we are going to be better. I don't know if our continuity is there yet. All of our games this year, every one is similar. You saw that on Saturday with the teams that played each other in conference."

NMSU Tk tackles UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachan during an Aggie football game on Saturday, August 25, 2023, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Impact play of the game film review

New Mexico State never led UMass on Saturday, but the Aggies had several chances to stay in the game or take the lead.

Here is a closer look at two key plays in the fourth quarter that prevented the Aggies from a comeback.

In the first clip, the Aggies were trailing by three and UMass had a fourth and seven from the NM State 31-yard line. The Aggies are guarding the sticks in man-to-man coverage. They only rush three and middle linebacker Jayvhion Gipson is matched up with UMass quarterback Taisun Phommachanh one-on-one.

Phommachanh realizes the Aggies are in man coverage and makes Gipson miss at the line of scrimmage and breaks into the open field for 26 yards to the NM State 3. UMass running back Kay'Ron Adams scores from 10 yards out to finish the drive and put UMass up 27-17 with 7:47 to play.

In the next clip, UMass takes control of the game on the ensuing Aggies possession with a 55-yard Isaiah Rutherford interception return for a 34-17 lead with 6:40 left. The Aggies are running up tempo in 10 personnel with tight end Thomaz Whitford in the slot. UMass is in a 3-3-5. Whitford runs an out route. NM State quarterback Diego Pavia hangs the ball up and Rutherford comes off the receiver to the field and makes the pick.

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on Twitter @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State football looks to rebound at home