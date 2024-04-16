Mets winning is fun, bats get going, pitchers stay solid, and Carlos Mendoza brings morale | The Mets Pod

Connor Rogers and Joe DeMayo deliver an all-new episode of The Mets Pod presented by Tri-State Cadillac, as the Mets delivered some wins and good vibes as they get back on their feet after a rough start to the season.

Connor and Joe recap a good week that was that featured exciting offense, solid pitching, and a renewed energy from the Mets. The guys also discuss impressive early leadership from rookie skipper Carlos Mendoza, the standing ovations at Citi Field for Francisco Lindor, the emergence of Jose Butto, and the quality work by the bullpen.

Later, the show goes Down on the Farm for a look at Brooklyn Cyclones pitcher and slugger Nolan McLean, the two-way Mets prospect who is already living up to The Mets Pod-created moniker “Cowboy Ohtani.” Then, Connor and Joe talk about their high-scoring Scoreboard predictions before opening the Mailbag to answer questions about Christian Scott’s innings plan for 2024, the future for Mark Vientos, the makeup of the starting rotation if everyone gets healthy, and more.



