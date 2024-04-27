Mets vs. Cardinals: How to watch on April 27, 2024

The Mets (13-12) take on the St. Louis Cardinals (12-14) at 4:05 p.m. on FOX. Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...

Mets Notes

New York will debut their City Connect uniforms for the first time Saturday, and will continue to wear them every Saturday home game for the rest of the year, save for Darryl Strawberry 's number retirement on June 1

The Mets are 6-4 over their last 10 games and will look to get back on the winning track after Friday's 4-2 loss

After a slow start to the season, Francisco Lindor is hitting .357 (10-for-28) over his last seven games with three home runs and eight RBI

J.D. Martinez went 2-for-4 in his team debut Friday night, including a RBI double

How can I watch Mets vs. Cardinals online?

To watch Mets games online via FOX, you will need a subscription to a TV service provider. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser, or via the FOX Sports app.