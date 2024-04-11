Mets vs. Braves: How to watch on SNY on April 11, 2024
The Mets wrap up a four-game series against the Braves in Atlanta at 12:20 p.m.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
Jose Quintana gets the start for the Mets. He is coming off a solid outing in Cincinnati, where he held the Reds to one run in 5.2 innings
Brett Baty has reached base safely in his last 10 games
Edwin Diaz, Brooks Raley, and Adam Ottavino all haven't pitched since Sunday, while Jake Diekman, Drew Smith, and Jorge Lopez all last pitched on Monday. So all of the Mets' high-leverage relievers should be available
Brandon Nimmo has seven hits in his last 17 at-bats
The Mets have still not thrown out a base-stealer this season, allowing all 21 runners to make it safely
METS
BRAVES
Brandon Nimmo, LF
-
Starling Marte, RF
-
Francisco Lindor, SS
-
Pete Alonso, 1B
-
Brett Baty, 3B
-
Francisco Alvarez, C
-
Jeff McNeil, 2B
-
DJ Stewart, DH
-
Harrison Bader, CF
-
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets vs. Braves online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.