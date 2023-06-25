Mets takeaways from Sunday's 7-6 loss to Phillies, including bullpen's eighth-inning collapse

Jun 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Jeff Brigham (43) reacts after hitting a batter with the bases loaded against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Citizens Bank Park. / Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets allowed four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning and lost to the Philadelphia Phillies, 7-6, on Sunday.

Here are the takeaways…

- Carlos Carrasco let up a one-out home run to Trea Turner in the bottom of the first, as the Phillies took an early 1-0 lead. Carrasco then retired the next four batters before giving up a double to Alec Bohm with two away in the bottom of the second. The right-hander then got Brandon Marsh to ground out and end the inning.

- New York's bats woke up in the top of the third against former Met Zack Wheeler, as Brett Baty and Omar Narvaez recorded back-to-back singles. Starling Marte got hit by a pitch to load the bases, and then Pete Alonso drove in Baty and Narvaez with a two-out, bloop-single to give the Mets a 2-1 lead.

Edmundo Sosa tripled to lead off the bottom of the third for the Phillies and Turner drove in the tying run with a ground ball single to make it 2-2. Carrasco walked Bryce Harper to load the bases, but escaped the jam by striking out J.T. Realmuto and getting Bryson Stott to line out.

- Baty singled again with two outs in the top of the fourth, and after Narvaez walked to keep the inning alive, Brandon Nimmo singled to right to put the Mets back up, 3-2. Carrasco allowed a leadoff single to Bohm, but then got out of the inning thanks to a ground out and back-to-back Ks.

Francisco Lindor crushed his 15th homer of the season to lead off the top of the fifth and give the Mets a 4-2 lead. Carrasco's day came to an end after just four innings and 78 pitches, as he allowed two runs on five hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Dominic Leone came in for relief and walked Turner, who then stole second and third, as Narvaez's throwing error allowed Turner to score and cut the lead to 4-3. Leone got out of the fifth thanks to three straight flyouts.

- After Narvaez walked in the top of the sixth, Nimmo just missed a homer and had to settle for a single to give the Mets runners at the corners with one out. Marte then drove in Narvaez to make it 5-3 on a groundout. Grant Hartwig came in for Leone and let up a deep line drive to Bohm, but Tommy Pham played it well off the wall and threw Bohm out at second. Hartwig got a flyout and groundout to keep the score intact.

Jose Alvarado came in to pitch for Philadelphia in the seventh, and Alonso took advantage of the righty on lefty matchup by smacking his 24th homer of the season to give the Mets a 6-3 lead. Hartwig kept the momentum going with a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh.

- Lefty Josh Walker came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth, but got into a jam after walking Harper, allowing a single to Realmuto, and walking Stott to load the bases. Buck Showalter then opted to pull Walker for Jeff Brigham with nobody out.

Bohm grounded to Baty at third, but the youngster bobbled the ball on his throw to second and everyone was ruled safe as the run scored, cutting it to 6-4. Brigham then walked in a run to make it a 6-5 game. After a strikeout, Brigham hit Schwarber on the left knee to tie the game up and would then hit Turner to give the Phillies a 7-6 lead. Vinny Nittoli replaced Brigham to stop the bleeding and get the final two outs.

- Alonso took a 2-0 fastball to the back of the shoulder to give New York a leadoff runner in the top of the ninth. Mark Canha was called out on a check swing, and was not happy about it, as Showalter came to his defense and was tossed from the game. Pham struck out for the second out and then Jeff McNeil flied out to end the game.

Highlights

What’s next

The Mets return home to face the Milwaukee Brewers for a four-game set beginning on Monday at 7:10 p.m. on SNY.

Justin Verlander (2-4, 4.50 ERA) will be on the mound for the Mets and he’ll go up against RHP Colin Rea (3-4, 4.88 ERA).