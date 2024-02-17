Mets reportedly sign Ji-Man Choi to split contract with spring training invite

The Mets have signed first baseman Ji-Man Choi to a minor-league deal worth up to $3.5 million (with incentives) if he makes the MLB roster, according to Jeeho Yoo of Yonhap News in South Korea.

Choi, 32, struggled last season while playing for the Pirates and Padres, hitting just .163/.239/.385 with six home runs in 117 plate appearances.

The left-handed hitter figures to be in the mix for a DH spot along with DJ Stewart, who produced much better numbers last season with a .244/.333/.506 slash line and 11 home runs and 26 RBI.